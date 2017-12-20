Nawaz nominates Shehbaz Sharif to be next prime minister

LAHORE: In an interesting turn of events, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday announced that his younger brother and Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif will be the candidate for the slot of prime minister in the next general elections.

Nawaz made this announcement at a gathering at his Jati Umra residence.

The PML-N chief reasoned that Shehbaz had earned the achievement by actualising his vision of swift progress and development in the capacity of Punjab CM. He said that Shehbaz’s hard work and performance required of him to assume higher authority.

“Shehbaz Sharif has never violated party discipline despite having a disagreement on certain issues,” said Nawaz.

The disqualified premier continued that sometimes one has to listen to the advice of one’s younger brother, but added that he has never been disappointed by Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif has served as the president of PML-N more than once, most recently when Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as the premier in July this year and according to the law, he could no longer retain party chief’s position.

However, the law was amended and PML-N lawmakers paved way for the re-election of Nawaz as the party chief in the following months.

Shehbaz Sharif is serving as the Punjab chief minister for the fourth time after the elections in 2013.