NAB has disgraced the nation: Supreme Court

KARACHI: Expressing displeasure at National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) inability to file corruption reference pertaining to the illegal sale of jet fuel, Supreme Court Justice Gulzar Ahmad said the NAB turned country into a laughing stock and brought disgrace to the nation.

During the hearing of the case at SC Karachi registry on Wednesday, the judge admonished the NAB officials, saying the bureau has destroyed the country and eaten up its roots, reported a private media outlet.

The court observed that even after a year, the NAB has failed to produce a reference in the case, and directed the accountability bureau to file one within a fortnight.

The investigating officer told the court that investigations into the matter have been completed and a reference in this regard will be filed soon.

Upon this, the court said that it will not tolerate any delay in the filing of the reference and order the officials to file the reference within 24 hours.

Conversing with NAB officials during the proceedings, the court remarked that personnel of the department should not be afraid of powerful or influential people, and instead go after whoever they deem involved in corruption.

NAB Prosecutor told the court that the accused had purchased jet fuel worth Rs1.3m from the oil company Shell.

“Instead of government entities, the accused sold the fuel on the open market, and stands involved in a fraud of Rs2.3b,” the prosecutor informed the court.