NAB has destroyed country: Justice Gulzar

KARACHI: Supreme Court (SC) Justice Gulzar Ahmed has said that the accountability bureau has turned the country into a spectacle, and has become a source of shame.

This he said while giving remarks during the hearing of a corruption case at the apex court’s Karachi registry on Wednesday.

While hearing the case of jet fuel being sold in the open market involving corruption of over Rs2,370 million, Justice Gulzar expressed displeasure towards NAB prosecutor Munsif Arab and the investigation officer for not being able to complete the inquiry on time. “The inquiry had to be completed in 14 days and the case within one month,” the justice said, and added, “One year has passed but NAB has been unable to complete its inquiry.”

Addressing the NAB investigation officer, Gulzar probed whether the officer was taking any bribes to delay the completion of the inquiry, to which the officer responded that he was doing his work honestly.

“If the officers have put their hands on a case then they should take the matter to the end,” said the SC judge. He added that the NAB officers were destroying the foundations of the country.

The bench then summoned the final report against the accused to be submitted by tomorrow.