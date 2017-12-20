Man cuts off wife’s nose in DG Khan

DG KHAN: Dera Ghazi Khan police on Wednesday booked a man for allegedly cutting off his wife’s nose after the two failed to reconcile over a conflict, police said.

Rashid Hussain, a resident of Faridabad, had been engaged in a domestic dispute with his wife, Sameena, for three or four months, police said, as a result of which, Sameena had gone to live with her parents.

Hussain went to his in-law’s house to reconcile with his wife, but when she refused to return home with him, he allegedly cut off the tip of her nose with a sharp knife, District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Nawaz Cheema said.

Hussain fled the scene after cutting off his wife’s nose, the DPO said.

Rescue 1122 officials rushed Sameena to a trauma centre for medical treatment. She is currently in stable condition, doctors have said.

Police registered a case against Hussain at the Choti Zaireen police station after which at least one raid team was formed to search for the suspect, DPO Cheema said.