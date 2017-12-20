India to send detained Pakistani boy to Pak-India border for identification

BATHINDA: The speech and hearing impaired boy from Pakistan is likely to be taken to Attari border on December 22 where the Pakistani authorities and a Lahore-based family might arrive to ascertain his identity, as reported by Times of India.

The boy’s name is reportedly Hasnain Ali whereas he was presumed as Hammad Hussain at an Indian observation home. He was staying at the observation home since May 3 after he was arrested from near Hussainiwala border in India.

The 15-year-old boy who had entered India from Pakistan is facing a case under the Passport Act before the juvenile court at Faridkot.

Family of Hasnain was worried about the safety of the teenager ever since he got lost on May 3. After some months, Pakistani columnist Mehr Tarar got to know that Hasnain was in India and lodged in a jail. She tweeted to the Indian Union external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj who also expressed willingness to help the boy go to his family and assured full support.

Satpal Goyal, member of the Juvenile Justice Board, Faridkot, said, “The observation home officials have been directed to take the boy to the Attari border on December 22 where officials and family members may reach to identify him.”

As per media reports, Hasnain’s father Javed Iqbal has urged the Pakistan authorities to make efforts to get his son back from India. After the family approached the authorities in Pakistan, a contact was made with the Indian government.

Earlier, Faridkot-based Baba Farid Centre for Special Children offered to treat the Pakistani boy. Centre in-charge Pritpal Singh said Hasnain could be treated through occupational and speech therapy.