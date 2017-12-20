Illness leaves Gayle in doubt for Christchurch ODI

Chris Gayle could be a doubtful starter for West Indies’ second ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday. The opener scored 22 in Wednesday’s first ODI in Whangarei, and did not field during New Zealand’s innings. New Zealand won the match by five wickets.

“He took ill,” West Indies coach Stuart Law said after the match, when asked why Gayle hadn’t taken the field. “He’s going to seek further medical advice once we arrive in Christchurch tomorrow. At this point in time I can’t give you any further details of what’s going on.”

Law did not divulge any details of Gayle’s illness. “I’m not a doctor,” he said. “I can’t give you any more, so I apologise. We should get a full appraisal tomorrow.”