FBR takes notice of hurling foreign currency, cell phones at Khanpur wedding

KHANPUR: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has taken notice of the incident that occurred at a wedding ceremony in Khanpur in which the groom’s family hurled dollars, riyals and brand new cell phones at the wedding guests upon reaching bride’s place.

Muhammad Arshad – the groom – left no stone unturned to make his marriage ceremony unforgettable and showered the guests with gifts worth millions of rupees. The video of this ostentatious distribution went viral on social media as well.

The extravagant display also drew the attention of the FBR. Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) in Multan and Bahawalpur have started investigating the assets of both the bride and the groom’s families.