ECP starts work on delimitation, says spokesman

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesman Haroon Shinwari Wednesday said the work on delimitation had been started immediately after constitutional amendment passed from the Senate on the subject.

The ECP would work on war footing to complete the work within stipulated time “as we had limited time and lot of work to be done,” he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the ECP had also convened an important meeting regarding delimitation on December 22, in which election commissioners of the four provinces would be present. Matters related to the delimitation process and required data would be discussed, he added.

Haroon Shinwari said five separate committees would be formed for distributing work on the subject.

Four committees would be for four provinces, while one would be for Islamabad and FATA, he added.