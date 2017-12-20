‘Comprehensive policy’ needed to tackle climate change: report

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai said on Tuesday said that Pakistan needs an immediate policy to save environment from the negative impact of climate change, reported by an English daily.

While addressing a consultative session on climate change, he stressed that the climate issue should be resolved through the implementation of Paris Accord, to which Pakistan was a signatory.

The session was organised by the Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change (CSCCC) in collaboration with the ministry of climate change and the environment department.

Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai was the chief guest at the programme whereas Adviser to Chief Minister on Environment, Forests and Lives­tock Obaidullah Babit, Environment Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Sabir, Director General of Environ­ment Protection Agency (EPA) Tariq Zehri, policy makers, government officials, members of the civil society, researchers, academics, private sector and media representatives attended the session.

Achakzai further said that the federal and provincial governments were taking apt measures to deal with the environment crisis but more efforts are required, adding that a significant role can be played by NGOs in creating awareness about climate change.

The governor suggested that small dams could be constructed to increase underground water level to protect the agriculture.

Environmental expert Saadullah Ayaz described the overall impact of climate change. Obaidullah Babit said that it’s necessary to spread awareness among the masses in general as they are mostly unaware of the way climate is changing.

Environment and Forest Secretary Ghulam Sabir and Director General of EPA, Balochistan, Tariq Zehri suggested the measures that could be taken for tackling climate change.