CJP to hear environmental pollution case at Karachi registry on Saturday

ISLAMABAD: A four-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, and comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, will hear a human rights case regarding environmental pollution in coastal area being poisoned due to industrial waste material discharged in the sea, hazardous and toxic pesticides dumping, death & disabling the children’s due to deadly chemical waste in a vacant plot of SITE Area, Karachi.

The case will be taken up on Saturday at Supreme Court Branch Registry Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the last hearing of the case on December 5, the bench headed by CJP had ordered the Sindh government and the secretary Planning & Development Commission, to submit their respective replies in writing before the next date of hearing, highlighting as to what future plans have been made for the implementation of the planned projects, meant for the disposal of industrial waste as well as municipal waste, what are the financial implications regarding each and how quickly the matter could be put in place and implemented.