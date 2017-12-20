Cases of violence against women increases 12 per cent in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Commission on the Status of Women launched a report in which it was revealed that the rate of cases of violence against women in Punjab increased up to 12 per cent in 2017.

According to the report, ‘The Punjab Gender Parity Report (PGPR)2017,’ as many as 7,313 cases of violence against women (VAW) were reported in 2016, as compared to 65,050 cases in 2015 and 5,967 in 2014.

It furthers states that “a percentage increase of 12.4 per cent in the last year in a continuation of the unfortunate trend observed over the past four years, with 2016 seeing the highest percentage increase in four years”.

Meanwhile, the report mentions that it is crucial to know that the number of actual incidents of VAW in Punjab may be much higher.

In 2016, the highest numbers of reported cases were recorded in Rahim Yar Khan, Vehari and Muzaffargarh with 636, 615, and 550 respectively. On the other hand, the lowest number of cases in 2016 were reported in Mianwali, Narowal and Chakwal with 36, 27 and 18 respectively.

The report further elaborates that “an increase in the actual numbers of incidents of violence, or because more crimes are now being reported as a result of post-2000 pro-women laws, increased media influence and other factors related to the level of education/awareness among female survivors of violence”.