10-year-old child bride rescued from Sanghar

SANGHAR: Police on Wednesday rescued a 10-year-old child bride whose parents had sold her off to a 50-year-old man for marriage, in a village located in the Khipro area of Sanghar.

The police arrested eight people, including the nikkahkhwan Haji Solangi and the girl’s parents, however, the ‘groom’ and his accomplices managed to escape the scene.

According to reports, the girl’s parents had sold her off for Rs0.8 million to the much elder man, who belonged to Rahim Yar Khan.

In a similar incident earlier this year, the police had arrested a 45-year-old, Abdul Basit, who was going to get married to a 9-year-old child in Sukkur.