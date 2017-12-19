‘United Arab Emirates visit visa temporarily closed for Pakistanis’

Travel Agents Association of Pakistan (TAAP) Chairman Naeem Sharif has said that in order to celebrate the beginning of the New Year and Christmas, as many as 300,000 Pakistanis have reached Dubai; however, the rest of them are in for a disappointment as new applications for visit visa are being denied by the UAE embassy.

He said that the applications sent for UAE visit visa on Monday were rejected without any particular reason.

“The applications were rejected and directions have been given to travel agents not to apply until further notice,” the association chairman added.

Association’s vice chairman said that the restriction is temporary and likely to be lifted from the New Year.

The restriction has been placed specifically on Pakistani nationals as 300,000 Pakistanis are already in Dubai and the real reason is yet to be confirmed by UAE’s embassy, he said.