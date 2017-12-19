UN slams ‘shocking’ killing of disabled Palestinian protester

The UN’s human rights chief said Tuesday he was “truly shocked” by the Israeli army’s killing of a wheelchair-bound Palestinian protester in Gaza, and demanded an “independent and impartial investigation”.

Ibrahim Abu Thurayeh, a 29-year-old who lost both his legs in an Israeli attack a decade ago, was among five Palestinians killed on Friday during protests against US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

In a statement, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein slammed Trump’s decision as “dangerously provocative” and blamed it for the violence.

Following an initial investigation, the Israeli army said on Monday it had not deliberately targeted him and had found no evidence of any “moral or professional failures”.

The UN office said Abu Thurayeh was among hundreds of people who marched across farmland towards the fence separating Gaza from Israel and appeared to have been shot in the head when he was 20 metres (yards) away from it.

“The facts gathered so far by my staff in Gaza strongly suggest that the force used against Ibrahim Abu Thurayeh was excessive,” Zeid said.

“As far as we can see, there is nothing whatsoever to suggest that Ibrahim Abu Thurayeh was posing an imminent threat of death or serious injury when he was killed.

“Given his severe disability, which must have been clearly visible to those who shot him, his killing is incomprehensible – a truly shocking and wanton act.”

In video footage recorded early on Friday, Abu Thurayeh could be seen holding the Palestinian flag and giving the victory sign to Israeli soldiers across the border.