Three dead in Pishin landslide

PISHIN: Three people, including two real brothers, died in a landslide on Tuesday in Barshore area of Pishin district of Balochistan.

According to reports, a big landmass fell over three people. The bodies were pulled out from the debris and shifted to a hospital.

TWO DEAD IN DARA ADAM KHEL COALMINE LANDSLIDE:

Two labourers died after getting trapped inside a coalmine in Dara Adam Khel on Tuesday.

Political sources said that a big landmass fell over two labourers engaged in routine work inside the mine.

Both labourers died in the accident. Other labourers present at the scene pulled out the bodies from the rubble.