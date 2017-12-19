Sheikh Rasheed seen dining with NAB officials probing Sharif assets in London

A photograph of Awami Muslim League (AML) Chairman Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed dining with a two-member team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which was in London to probe the Avenfield apartments owned by ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s sons, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz, has gone viral on the social media.

The photograph shows NAB investigators Sultan Nazir and Imran Dogar sharing the table with Sheikh Rasheed and his close friend Mansoor Kiyani at the popular London eatery, ‘Royal Nawab’.

A week earlier, Sheikh Rasheed had addressed a press conference at the same venue– Kiyani can be seen standing right beside him in the pictures of the event.

Many questions were raised shortly after the pictures started making rounds on the social media, with many accusing the NAB team of violating official protocol by holding meetings with politicians while on official business.

Senior journalist Syed Talat Hussain sent out a tweet which stated,”Why would Shaikh Rashid party man be hosting in London NAB officials on Sharif case trail? They don’t even bother about keeping appearances do they”.

Dr Humma Saeef tweeted,” What is code of ethics and conduct for NAB team?? Doesn’t this call for an investigation”.

“Hopeful NAB team returns to Pakistan without any breakthrough. Hosted in London by Sheikh Rasheed’s Awami Muslim League official Mansoor Kiyani,” was another message that Twitter user Nayyar Hashmey put out as a reaction to the incident.

Users were enraged over the fact that despite visiting London twice on taxpayers money, the NAB officials were spending time with friends and attending political gatherings referring to the first NAB team’s meeting with a member of Dr Tahirul Qadri’s Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT).

London correspondent for GEO News, Murtaza Ali Shah stated,” Two NAB teams have visited London in two months to probe Avenfield apartments on taxpayers money. Both ended up mainly spending time with friends n attending political gatherings. 1st team was hosted by Dr Qadri’s party official, 2nd team hosted by Awami Muslim League official”.

Last but not the least, some even stated that the situation would have been very different had the dinner been hosted by PML-N.

Special Correspondent Daily Times Islamabad and activist Marvi Sirmed tweeted,” Now just imagine, if this NAB team was hosted by a member of PMLN or any of its allies”.

Another Twitter user Asad Tanveer stated, “NAB team which is probing Sharifs London flats Case was hosted by none other than Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed. Sharif family should file petition in court and tell Baba Rehmat about it”.

NAB team which is probing Sharifs London flats Case was hosted by none other than sheikh RASHEED AHMED.

Meanwhile, reports stated that the NAB team that was in London for the Avenfield apartments case probe has returned after completing the investigation.

NAB Deputy Director Sultan Nazeer, case officer in the Avenfield Reference, and Imran Dogar, investigation officer, said at the airport that nothing new has been discovered in the investigation that could help further the Avenfield properties investigation.

The two-member NAB team was in London for six days for the investigation.

Both Hussain and Hassan Nawaz have been declared public offenders for not appearing before the trial court in the Avenfield case.

A reference was filed by NAB before the Islamabad Accountability Court against the disqualified prime minister, his daughter Maryam and sons Hassan and Hussain regarding the UK Avenfield properties, according to the directions of the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers verdict.