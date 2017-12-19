PTV’s IT official, wife found dead in Rawalpindi home

RAWALPINDI: Police on Tuesday found dead bodies of state-owned Pakistan Television’s (PTV) IT official and his wife under mysterious circumstances in their house in Rawalpindi house.

According to details, an IT director at PTV named Fakhar Hameed, 55, and his wife Humaira Hameed, 50, were found in a bathroom in their home on Data Ganj Baksh Road in Sadiqabad area.

The couple’s seven-year-old daughter told the police that upon returning from school, she saw both her parents lying on the bathroom floor, Rawal Division SP Behram Khan said. He added that when police reached the house after being alerted about the deaths, they found Hameed without any clothes on his body and some bruises on his head.

“No bruises could be seen on his wife’s body,” the police official informed.

The SP said that the cause of deaths could not be ascertained but the bodies have been shifted to a hospital for postmortem.

The statements of neighbours are being recorded and police are gathering evidence from the incident site.

Initial information suggests that Hameed, who had gone to the bathroom to bathe, slipped and died due to a head injury, said Sadiqabad Station House Officer (SHO) Chaudhry Zulfiqar.

It appears that when the wife saw her husband in a bloodied state lying on the bathroom floor, she could not bear the sight and suffered a cardiac arrest, he added. Humaira was a heart and cancer patient.

The wife apparently died after suffering a heart attack, the SHO said, adding that two servants of the couple were also present at the house and were being questioned.

Police have taken notice of the deaths, but a case will be registered after reports of the postmortem are received.