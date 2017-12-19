PTI up in arms against Nawaz Sharif’s movement for justice

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is up in arms against deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif after he announced to launch a movement for the provision of justice in the country.

Referring to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi’s petition seeking disqualification of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif on Saturday criticised the apex court’s decision in Khan’s case and announced that he will “launch a movement for the provision of justice in the country.”

Talking to media persons in London before leaving for Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif said, “Dual standards of justice would not be tolerated in the country. Due to the dual standard of justice my virtual salary was considered an asset by the apex court, whereas Imran Khan’s businesses worth tens of thousands of pounds and an offshore company were not considered an asset, despite the fact that the PTI chief owned them.”

Nawaz Sharif alleged that Imran Khan filed a four-page case against him and sat calmly in his house, whereas, the Supreme Court (SC) bench acted as a party against him.

Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly and PTI leader Mehmoodur Rashid said that Nawaz Sharif’s announcement for starting a justice movement was in fact misuse of power. He said the PML-N chief was conspiring to defend his ill-gotten money. “Has Nawaz Sharif ever launched a movement for provision of clean drinking water, health and education for the masses? When he failed to provide such basic amenities of life to the masses during his tenure as the premier, under which moral authority is he asking the public to support his claims?”, he questioned.

He also said that no one except Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Danyal Aziz and Talal Chaudhry would be part of Nawaz Sharif’’s movement for justice.

On the other hand, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said there was no room for any anti-judiciary movement in the country. Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he said, “The day when Nawaz Sharif will launch a movement against the judiciary, we will launch a movement for supremacy of the constitution and the judiciary. The lawyers’ community will be supporting us.” He hoped that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar would not be part of any such movement.

PTI core committee member and former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that corrupt people cannot escape accountability by threatening to launch a movement against the judiciary.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stands as a formidable wall against the looters of public money because we believe that across the board accountability is the only way for Pakistan to move ahead. No power in the country can stop Imran Khan from becoming the prime minister of Pakistan because the people of Pakistan stand behind him,” he said.

“Accountability is the only way to make Pakistan a prosperous and developed country for future generations, otherwise the dream of achieving prosperity will remain just a dream,” he added. He also said that Imran Khan could emancipate Pakistan from the problems of corruption, bad governance, energy crisis, inequality, poverty and under development.”