PTI asks NAB chairman to investigate irregularities in PSM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has written a letter to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal asking him to initiate an investigation into irregularities in Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

According to reports in the media, PTI leader Asad Umar wrote a letter to the NAB chairman for launching investigation in to the irregularities that led to the closure of Pakistan Steel Mills.

PTI expressed concern over the closure of the country’s biggest industrial unit due to non-availability of gas and demanded that NAB should initiate inquiry in to the matter at the earliest.