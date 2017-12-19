PTI asks NAB chairman to investigate irregularities in PSM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has written a letter to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal asking him to initiate an investigation into irregularities in Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).
According to reports in the media, PTI leader Asad Umar wrote a letter to the NAB chairman for launching investigation in to the irregularities that led to the closure of Pakistan Steel Mills.
PTI expressed concern over the closure of the country’s biggest industrial unit due to non-availability of gas and demanded that NAB should initiate inquiry in to the matter at the earliest.
Status quo situation in the Pakistan steel mills when it has been non functional for the last say two decades and their twenty thousand employees sitting idle and , being fed by the govt rescue funds to the tune of billions of rupees per annum. so why should they opt for undertaking the arduous job of exerting for running the mills? The only option left with the govt is to privatize this project as early as possible or run it on public private partnership basis by some Turkish or Chinese company.Sooner this is done, better it would be, instead of wasting poor tax payers money.. This is one reason that people are reluctant to pay taxes, that that has to go waste.due to govt inaction in most of the cases, by remaining sitting on the files.m.aslam ch