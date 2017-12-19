Police nab cell phone tempering gang

KARACHI: Local police and Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Tuesday arrested a group of criminals involved in hacking into the cloud storage software of Apple iPhones, a press release said.

Police, after gaining technical data raided Korangi Industrial Area (KIA) and made the arrest of 3 people allegedly involved in the illegal unlocking of the phones. They were using software they had developed to hack into the I Cloud accounts, said the CPLC statement.

Police said that that the suspects had acquired an identical domain to that of iPhone, and sent unique links to phone owners to retrieve user ID and passwords

CPLC Korangi zone had earlier registered a case regarding the sale of cellphones, especially iPhones that had been snatched or stolen.

A team was formed to probe the issue after Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) chairman Zubair Chhaya discussed the situation with SSP Korangi Noman Ahmed Siddiqui, and the issue was brought in CPLC’s notice.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the suspects at KIA police station and further investigations are being carried out.

About 60 hotspots were found in the city earlier where the crime of mobile snatching has greatly increased in the recent years.

It is also reported that some of the shopkeepers were found to be in contact with the mobile snatchers and used to sell the stolen phones in the market.