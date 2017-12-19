Pakistan trashes unfounded US allegations

MoFA statement says South Asia’s strategic stability is being undermined by India’s unchecked brutalisation of people of IoK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday rejected certain allegations made towards it in the US National Security Strategy 2017 released on December 18, terming the same as “unsubstantiated and unfounded”.

“Pakistan rejects such unfounded accusations that belie facts on the ground and trivialise Pakistan’s efforts for fighting terrorism and our unmatched sacrifices to promote peace and stability in the region,” said an official handout issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) here.

“Pakistan has long been at the forefront in the fight against regional and global terrorism. It is because of Pakistan’s cooperation with the international community, acknowledged and appreciated by the US leadership, that the al-Qaeda core was decimated from the region,” the statement said.

Islamabad said that in a troubled neighbourhood, Pakistan continues to suffer at the hands of state-sponsored terrorism, funded and “abetted by our neighbours” through proxies.

“These proxies, consisting of individuals, organisations and intelligence agencies, are working against Pakistan at the behest of regional adversaries,” said the handout.

Taking a dig at the continued support to India in South Asia, it said the self-proclaimed guarantors of peace and phony regional powers are pursuing this nefarious game of expansionism to the detriment of regional and global peace.

“Destabilising policies and actions by some countries to maintain their hegemony in pursuit of absolute power are responsible for instability in several parts of the world, including ours,” the statement added.

“Countries emerge as regional or global powers on the basis of their constructive contributions. It does not fall upon one country to bestow such status on any state,” the statement added.

Without mentioning India, the statement said, ironically, a country with a record of defiance of UNSC resolutions, the introduction of nuclear weapons in South Asia and use of terrorism as a state policy is being projected as a regional leader.

“South Asia’s strategic stability is being undermined by India’s unchecked brutalisation of the people of India-occupied Kashmir and incessant ceasefire violations targeting innocent civilians,” the foreign ministry statement said.

The Afghan soil—despite substantial US presence—is being constantly used by elements hostile to Pakistan’s stability.

“Pakistan’s efforts and sincere proposals for effective border management to prevent cross-border movement of militants and return of Afghan refugees are yet to make any headway. On the other hand, a malicious campaign is underway to undo Pakistan’s achievements in the war against terrorism,” the statement said.

The statement added that Pakistan has consistently emphasised that a political settlement, owned and led by Afghans is the only viable option to end the conflict in Afghanistan.

“In recent years, Pakistan’s security forces have undertaken indiscriminate and effective counter-terrorism operations against terrorism and extremism. Thanks to these comprehensive operations, today, Pakistan is a more stable, peaceful and secure country,” the statement said.

The success against the menace of terrorism, however, has come at a tremendous cost of blood and treasure, courageously braced by the people of Pakistan.

“As a responsible nuclear state, Pakistan has put in place, a highly efficient, robust and centralised command and control mechanism to secure its nuclear assets. The safety and security standards of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal are second to no other nuclear state,” the statement said.

The statement said being mindful of the fact that the war against terrorism is not yet over, Pakistan remains committed to continuing its fight against the sympathisers, financers and abettors of terrorism to ensure that Pakistan’s soil is not used for committing violence anywhere.

“We expect the same commitment from our neighbours and other regional and global actors. Pakistan is a country of over 200 million people with strong and robust democratic institutions and highly professional and committed security forces. We also remain committed to protecting our sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interest determined by the people of Pakistan.”