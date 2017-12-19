‘Pakistan obliged to help US’, says Trump as he announces national security approach

WASHINGTON: United States President Trump presented a blueprint for the country’s national security on Monday that warns of a treacherous world in which the United States faces rising threats from an emboldened Russia and China, as well as from what it calls rogue governments, like North Korea and Iran.

While announcing the national security approach, Trump asked Pakistan to take “decisive action” against terrorist groups operating from its soil, adding, “We have made clear to Pakistan that while we desire continued partnership, we must see decisive action against terrorist groups operating on their territory. And we make massive payments every year to Pakistan. They have to help.”

Welcomes India’s rise as a “leading global power”, Trump said that the United States will increase quadrilateral cooperation with it, Japan and Australia.

Underscoring the warning to Pakistan, which had appeared in Trump’s “regional strategy” for Afghanistan earlier this year, the US president said, “the United States continues to face threats from transnational terrorists and militants operating from within Pakistan.”

“We will press Pakistan to intensify its counterterrorism efforts since no partnership can survive a country’s support for militants and terrorists who target a partner’s own service members and officials,” said the 55-page document that pertained to South Asia. It also said that the US will encourage Pakistan to continue demonstrating that it is a responsible steward of its nuclear assets.

Focusing on South Asia, the strategy document said, the United States big concern was the “prospect for an Indo-Pakistani military conflict that could lead to a nuclear exchange”.

“In Pakistan, we will build trade and investment ties as security improves and as Pakistan demonstrates that it will assist the United States in our counterterrorism goals,” the document read.

Turning to India specifically, the document said, “We welcome India’s emergence as a leading global power and stronger strategic and defence partner. We will seek to increase quadrilateral cooperation with Japan, Australia, and India.”

While the US, India, Japan and Australia deny it, the quadrilateral cooperation — or just the Quad, as it is called — is aimed at managing China’s rise, which has been seen to be upending rules and regulations of global order, as officials of the four member-countries have said, insisting it’s not about containing China.

The president’s new strategy also stressed that the United States will “expand our defence and security cooperation with India, a Major Defence Partner of the United States, and support India’s growing relationships throughout the region”.

It added: “We will deepen our strategic partnership with India and support its leadership role in Indian Ocean security and throughout the broader region.”

About China and Russia, the document said the “revisionist powers” — as they are challenging the status quo and the international order — “are determined to make economies less free and less fair, to grow their militaries, and to control information and data to repress their societies and expand their influence.”