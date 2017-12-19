Nawaz Sharif moves Supreme Court against its in-chamber decision

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Tuesday approached the Supreme Court against the dismissal of in-chamber appeal seeking a merger of three references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against him.

He filed a constitutional petition through his counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmed while making the federation, NAB, accountability court, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Maryam Safdar and Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar as a party in the case.

In the petition, the applicant requested the apex court for reconsideration its single judge bench order dated November 16, in Civil Miscellaneous Appeal, under order V Rule 2 (5) & 4 of Supreme Court Rules 1980.