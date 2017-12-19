JUI-F agrees to ‘conditionally support’ FATA-KP merger

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has agreed to support the proposed merger between Federal Administrative Tribal Areas (FATA) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), according to reports.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Federal Minister Abdul Qadir Baloch and National Security Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Nasir Janjua persuaded him to support the merger.

Reportedly, Maulana Fazl has given his support for the merger on the condition of infrastructural development and institutional reforms.

On December 14, 2016, the KP Assembly had adopted a resolution proposing a FATA, KP merger that would help rehabilitate and reconstruct the infrastructure including roads, communications, power lines, water supply, education and health facilities.

This proposed merger gained huge popularity in the last few weeks as thousands of people from the FATA and workers of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) marched towards parliament in Islamabad in order to reiterate demands for a merger of the tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.