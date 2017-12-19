Japanese delegation calls on NSA Janjua, discusses counterterrorism cooperation

ISLAMABAD: A Japanese delegation led by Eiji Yamamoto, Ambassador in-charge of International Cooperation for Countering Terrorism, along with Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai met National Security Adviser Lt General (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua on Tuesday.

Matters pertaining to regional security and counterterrorism cooperation between the two countries were discussed.

NSA briefed the delegation on the regional security situation, with a particular reference to the role of Pakistan in fighting terrorism. The guests were fully briefed as to how the Pakistani nation stood in unison to fight the menace of terrorism. Achievements against terrorism and sacrifices made by the armed forces, intelligence agencies, law enforcement agencies and people were highlighted.

The envoy acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism. “We are very impressed by the progress Pakistan has made over the years to fight terrorism. Though our experience in this field is limited, we can help by extending technical expertise, as Japan is always ready to cooperate to address the issue of terrorism,” he added.

He also stressed upon keeping a regular pace of bilateral engagements so that both the countries could have a better and secured future.

Both sides discussed matters of mutual concerns and interests, including security issues, and agreed to strengthen cooperation by enhancing interaction in future.

The delegation is here for the third round of Pakistan-Japan Counterterrorism Consultation.