India to discuss forcible conversion of Sikhs with Pakistan

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday said it will take up with Islamabad reports that some members of the Sikh community were being forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan.

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in a tweet on Tuesday said, “We will take this up at the highest level with Pakistan government.”

According to a report, members of the Sikh community in Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mehmood that Tall Tehsil Assistant Commissioner Yaqoob Khan was allegedly forcing Sikhs to embrace Islam.