Collective efforts important for eliminating terrorism: Achakzai

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai, while attending the passing out parade of Baloch Recruits’ 8th Batch on Tuesday, said that terrorist activities can be eradicated from the country through collective efforts of the government, security forces and the general public.

Southern Command Commander Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa, members of provincial assemblies and senior civil officers were also present on the occasion.

The governor said that the country faces internal and external challenges and Pakistan Army and the security forces are playing a vital role in the fight against terrorism. “Terrorists wanted to destabilise peace in the country but their nefarious designs were foiled by security forces at each platform with the collaboration of citizens,” he added.

He mentioned that 13,743 Baloch recruits, including 600 officers, were performing their duties in Pakistan Army and that the 584 new recruits joining the army would utilize all their capabilities for the betterment of the state.

The governor also distributed prizes among best performers of the training.