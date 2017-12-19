APML kicks off election campaign, to hold meeting in Karachi in Jan 2018

ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) has started its election campaign and announced the schedule for its public meetings ahead of the 2018 general elections.

According to reports, a political alliance lead by APML chief General (retd) Pervez Musharraf will hold a public meeting in Karachi in January next year.

Earlier on November 10, Musharraf announced the formation of the Pakistan Awami Ittehad (PAI).

The PAI will hold a public meeting in Karachi that will be addressed by Musharraf.

Meanwhile, the APML in a press release said that the party will hold public meetings in all major cities of the country with the start of its election campaign.

On January 7, APML will hold a public meeting in Lahore, on January 14 in Islamabad, on January 21 in Sahiwal, on January 25 in Multan and on January 28 in Peshawar.

The APML has also formed election cells at the federal and provincial level to scrutinise aspiring candidates for the party tickets from different constituencies of the country.

Election cells will forward their recommendations to the party’s high ups for selection and award of tickets.