Two alleged extortionists among 14 apprehended

KARACHI: Karachi police claimed to have apprehended 14 criminals, including two extortionists during targeted operations in the metropolis in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to police sources, the Iqbal market police raided a house and arrested two alleged extortionists, Muhammad Iqbal Swati and Basheer Ahmed. The accused were getting extortion from a man named Ghulam Muhammad.

The police have also recovered 2-TT pistols with rounds and cell phones from the accused that were used for collecting extortion.

Separately, the police nabbed three absconders from Jackson and Malir areas.

Furthermore, during search operations in Tamuria, Saeedabad, Madina Colony, Landhi and Jackson areas police arrested seven suspected criminals.

The police also recovered weapons, drugs and snatched mobile phones from their possession.

Similarly, the docks police detained two gamblers, Syed Kabir and Atta ullah and recovered gambling cash from them.