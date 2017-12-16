Third anniversary of Peshawar APS tragedy being observed today

PM Abbasi calls Dec 16th, 2014 ‘Black Day’

Messages of remembrance pour in from political leaders

The third anniversary of the devastating terrorist attack on Army Public School (APS) Peshawar is being observed today.

On December 16, 2014, terrorists stormed the army-run school and killed around 150 people, including more than 130 young students. The incident shook the country and resulted in the formation of a National Action Plan to stem extremism and terrorism from the country.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, on the eve of the tragedy, stated that December 16, 2014, will be remembered as a black day in the history of the world when inhumane terrorists attacked innocent children.

He said that the sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani nation are unmatched. “The nation gave the sacrifice of life and property in the war against terrorism,” he added.

The premier stated in his message further that extremism is the tree from which the poisonous fruit of terrorism grows.

“The army’s day-and-night hard work and sacrifice has broken the terrorists’ back. The army, security forces defeated terrorists via the National Action Plan,” he added.

To mark the anniversary, an event will be held at the school in Peshawar, which will be attended by senior civilian and military officials.

A memorial of the APS martyrs constructed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in Peshawar will also be inaugurated today, according to Radio Pakistan.

Messages of remembrance pouring in from political leaders

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif said Friday that savage killers made the innocent students of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar a victim of their barbarianism on December 16, 2014, and due to that incident, the whole country united in the war against terrorism, thus leading towards victory on many fronts.

In his message issued on the eve of the 3rd anniversary of martyrs of APS Peshawar, the chief minister said that teachers, as well as the students of APS Peshawar, had rendered a great sacrifice for the achievement of a great purpose, adding that their names would write a new history of bravery and valour.

Imran Khan took to Twitter early Saturday morning and stated, “we must ensure this can never happen again so our future generations can be nurtured safely to follow their dreams”.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also put forth a message and criticised the failure of the current administration in curbing the occurrence of such sad incidents in future.

Bilawal in his tweet stated, “3 years after the APS tragedy we continue to fail the victims. Failed to conduct the judicial inquiry their families demanded. Failed to implement #NAP. Failed to ensure such an incident would never happen again”.

Jahangir Tareen in his message stated, “3 years ago on this day, we lost invaluable innocent lives in the gruesome APS Peshawar tragedy. May Allah raise ranks of those angels in Jannat & may He give their parents patience & strength for the rest of their lives”.