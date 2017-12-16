Sukhera constitutes committee to investigate PTV fire incident

PESHAWAR: Federal Information Secretary Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera on the directives of Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has constituted a fact-finding committee to probe the fire incident that struck Pakistan Television (PTV) centre Friday morning.

The information secretary along with Deputy Managing Director Zahoor Ahmad Barlas of PTV paid an emergency visit to the PTV Peshawar centre to ascertain the reason behind the fire incident and to assign responsibilities.

The secretary during his visit to PTV Peshawar studios reviewed the damages caused to the equipment. He directed the administration to expedite the rehabilitation work on an urgent basis.

Talking to media, Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera said that the fact-finding committee will soon present its report about the incident. He said that no effort would be spared to repair the damaged equipment on a war footing. He added that the committee will determine the loopholes that led to the fire incident in the first place.

He appreciated the timely action taken by the management and employees at PTV that saved expensive equipment from being damaged.

He also appreciated the performance of PTV officials, engineers, technicians and anchors for ensuring a continued uninterrupted transmission.

Briefing the secretary, Peshawar PTV centre General Manager Mirza Amjad Javed said that the fire incident occurred due to short-circuiting, adding that the fire was controlled immediately.