Six dead in separate incidents; 10 held with arms, drugs

KARACHI: At least six people died and four others were injured in separate incident across the metropolis on Saturday. Separately, the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) arrested 10 outlaws with arms and drugs during separate actions.

Police said that eight-year-old Mukhtar was critically injured after being hit by a speeding mini-bus in Khudadad Colony and rushed to Jinnah Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Two people Umer Tahir, 35, and Qadir Jatt, 33, died and another Munawar Jatt was injured when a double cabin vehicle overturned due to over speeding at Malir Link Road.

A labourer of marble factory located in Manghopir Qasba Colony identified as Saeed, 45, died after weight fell over him, crushing him to death.

While cleaning launch near Fisheries Chotta Gate, Gul Zaman, 35, drowned after he fell into the sea.

The body of an unidentified youth was recovered from drainage nullah Baldia No. 12, a graveyard in Saeedabad.

An elderly man was critically injured in a hit and run accident near Northern Bypass.

Two people were scorched when LPG cylinder exploded inside a scrap shop in Lyari Khada Market.

The Sindh Rangers and police arrested 10 outlaws during operations in Landhi, Kalakot, Sachal, Korangi Industrial Area. Arms and drugs were recovered from the possession of the detainees.