Shehbaz implies prejudice in judiciary’s attitude towards Sharifs

Implying a biased attitude of judiciary towards the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, “Nawaz Sharif’s Panama Papers case and Imran Khan’s disqualification case were similar but the judgement differed in both cases.”

Speaking to private TV channel on Friday, he said that a space for a review petition does exist in the verdict passed by the Supreme Court in Imran Khan’s disqualification case.

He asserted that it was his party’s legal right to expose loopholes in the verdict.

Further criticising Imran, the chief minister said the PTI leader was surrounded by those who were “corrupt from head to toe”, and added that Jahangir Tareen benefited from the offshore company and PTI’s president in Lahore, Aleem Khan, is “a master in taking over lands illegally”.

Shehbaz criticised Imran’s political tactics, saying Imran “wasted the people’s time” and is the master of sit-ins and rallies.

Pointing out PTI’s ‘poor’ governance in KP, he said that Imran had claimed that KP would produce enough electricity that it would supply the rest of the country, yet, KP has not added a “single megawatt of electricity”.

Regarding the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case verdict, Shehbaz said he feels that he has been vindicated along with his family.

SC verdict in Hudabya is a victory for truth and honesty… My honour stands vindicated and I stand humbled by Allah’s mercy… Grateful to MY FAMILY, political colleagues and friends for reposing their faith in me and divine justice.. وَتُعِزُّ مَن تَشَاءُ وَتُذِلُّ مَن تَشَاءُۖ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 15, 2017

The chief minister’s statement came after the apex court announced its verdict in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, dismissing the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) request to re-open the case.

“All trumped up charges were defeated through truth,” said Shehbaz, adding that the court gave a historic verdict.