Sh Rashid pats Jemima for saving Imran Khan

Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid has praised Jemima Goldsmith for saving Imran Khan in the disqualification case.

“After Almighty, Jemima saved Imran Khan in the Supreme Court,” he was quoted by media as saying on Friday. Rashid said Jemima belonged to an honourable family and advised Khan to remarry her if no religious obligations were in place to stop him from doing so.

Earlier today, announcing the verdict reserved on November 14, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had said that Khan was not a share-holder or a director at Niazi Services Limited (NSL) – an offshore company linked to Imran Khan’s London property.

He also submitted details of bank transactions provided by Jemima Khan amounting to £562,000 given by Imran Khan after the sale of the London flat, he added.

This is not the first time Rashid has advocated Khan’s ex-wife as he last month said that he would have prevented the divorce between the two if he were friends with the PTI chief back then. The AML chief said he was impressed by how Jemima stood by Imran in his court cases.

When Imran was apparently struggling to satisfy the apex court, Jemima said she had succeeded in tracking down documents to provide money trail for the purchase of the Bani Gala estate.

The couple had divorced in 2004, ending nine years of marriage. Rashid, then a member of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) was highly critical of Imran, who only had one seat in the 272-member National Assembly.