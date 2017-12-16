SC should form long-term interim govt to put house in order, suggests Musharraf

Former president (retd) Gen Pervez Musharraf on Saturday suggested that Supreme Court should put an interim government in place – not bound to hold elections in three or six months – to carry out constitutional amendments to rid the country of the problems it faces.

Talking to a private news channel on Saturday, he said, “The proposed technocrat interim government should be provided with a considerable time to hold the corrupt politicians accountable,” adding that the interim setup should not be bound to hold elections in three or six months, as according to him it would not serve the purpose of its placement.

He also agreed with the recent statement of National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in which he said that he was fearful of the fate of the incumbent government.

Commenting on PML-N’s narrative that apparently the army was plotting to expel the government, he said, “I don’t know what army is doing but every Pakistani who is making efforts to oust the government is justified in doing so.” He added, “Corrupt politicians have always compelled the army to take over,” while trying to justify past martial laws in the country.

“I want, from the depths of my heart, the removal of the ruling regime,” he said, adding that it would be in the better interest of the state if the incumbent government doesn’t complete its tenure.

Talking about the role of the judiciary, he said no one was talking about a martial law to bring a positive change in the country, however, masses were looking forward to the SC for some relief.

Musharraf suggested that the judiciary should take a start with striking down the legislation that allows a convicted person to head a political party. “They should declare it illegal and unconstitutional,” he added.

Talking about his vision and future plans, Musharraf said, “We should create more provinces, it is essential to smoothly run the business of the state.” The former president said he wanted to form a multi-ethnic party and spread “Pakistanism”.

To a question, he said all ethnic entities live in Karachi so it will be good to start a multi-ethnic movement from there.

“I have to approach masses. I don’t want to head scattered groups of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), neither do they want me to chair them,” Musharraf said while negating the impression that he would head a party, comprising various groups of MQM.