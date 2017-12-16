Only those following merit would be part of Islamabad police: SSP

ISLAMABAD: Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiyani has directed all police officials to resolve the complaints against police officers purely on merit, as those involved in corrupt practices and sluggish policing would not be tolerated in the force.

He stated this while addressing the police officials on Saturday here at Rescue 15 where all Superintendents of Police (SPs), Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) were present.

The SSP also directed all police officials to launch an effective crackdown against proclaimed offenders as well as other criminals involved in crimes of heinous nature and ensure their immediate arrest.

The SSP directed all officials to ensure effective security arrangements in the city as well strict checking at police pickets.

He directed all police officials to ensure registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) on merit and without any delay and inconvenience to the citizens.

Mr. Kiani asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens. He also directed police officials to take effective steps to control crime and adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

He ordered for strict patrolling and vigilance to ensure effective policing and special crackdown against criminal elements including absconders. He ordered all police officials for reviewing security arrangements themselves around media houses and educational institutions. “No laxity in this regard would be tolerated,” he added.

He categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.

The SSP stressed for speedy disposal of cases and their investigation purely on merit.

He said that policing is a service-oriented job and every police officer must serve the humanity with devotion.

Mr Kiyani said that those involved in the sluggish investigation should not be given important assignments and capable and efficient police officials to be included to ensure fair investigation. Such measures would enhance the confidence of people on police, SSP added.

He said those performing at police pickets should behave politely with citizens and highlight the real friendly image of Islamabad police. The SSP said they should play a role model in spreading a positive image of the force.