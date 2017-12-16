NAB questions Shujaat, Elahi regarding assets, income

In connection with graft cases, Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat and Pervaiz Elahi appeared before the National Accountability Bureau on Friday.

They were presented with questionnaires asking them about their assets, assets of their family members, their income sources and expenditures incurred in their respective election campaigns.

The two cousins are facing charges of misusing their authority and funds worth Rs2.43 billion. Newly appointed NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal approved the references filed against the two.

While talking to media after the visit, Elahi said that they were ready to face all cases against them as they had done in the past.

The corruption case against the Chaudhrys of Gujrat is among the 179 mega corruption scandals currently outstanding, a list of which was compiled by NAB and submitted to the Supreme Court in July 2015.