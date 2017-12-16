MQM-P: Police file charge sheet accusing Sattar, Amir of Aug 22 riots

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Chief Dr Farooq Sattar and senior MQM leader Amir Khan were declared accused of the riots which erupted in Karachi on August 22, 2016, by the Sindh Police.

The two were held accused in a supplementary charge sheet filed by Sindh Police in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday.

Both leaders have been named as accused of their alleged involvement in the hate speech episode by the London-based founder of MQM last year.

During the court proceedings on Saturday, the investigation team informed the judge that the leaders could stop the rioting which erupted after the MQM founder incited the party activists to violence in his speech, but they remained ‘unconcerned’, complying to the orders instead.

The investigation team said that it could be seen, in light of a video, that both leaders were extending their support to the MQM founder during his hate speech, whereas Amir Khan could be heard as saying, “The orders of MQM founder will be implemented.”

Police probe team contended that the two leaders’ claims of detachment from the statement of MQM founder were also untrue. After hearing the arguments, the judge adjourned the hearing till January 20.

Dr Farooq Sattar, along with other MQM-P leaders, have been facing charges of organising, facilitating and listening to the incendiary speeches made by MQM-London chief Altaf Hussain where he railed against the military establishment and other security institutions after initiation of Karachi operation.

He was accused of inciting the party workers to attack the office of a private TV channel.

The two main cases regarding incendiary speech and subsequent violence on August 22 last year were lodged at the Artillery Maidan police station.