Marriyum pays tribute to APS martyrs, pledges eradication of terror

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage on Saturday said that remembrance of martyrs of the Army Public School (APS) will continue to strengthen the resolve of the nation till the elimination of terrorism.

Addressing a ceremony to mark the issuance of Health Entitlement Cards to the journalists under an MoU signed between the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and National Press Club, she said the tragedy had galvanized the people to stand united against the terrorists.

The minister said, “We pay tribute to the martyrs who made sacrifices in the war against terrorism,” pledging to eliminate the menace completely.

Marriyum paid tributes to the security forces, law enforcing agencies and the people of Pakistan for the sacrifices that they had rendered during “the last four years”. She said that as a consequence of their efforts the country would get rid of terrorism in the near future and become a cradle of peace.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to free speech, the minister said that the PML-N government has always raised its voice for the rights and security of the journalists.

In conformity with the vision of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, people from different areas of the country were issued health cards to provide health facilities to them, she said and added that the issuance of health cards to the journalists will ensure officer level health facilities to 2800 members of the press club.

She said that the government was also taking adequate measure for the safety of the journalists and providing them congenial atmosphere for the discharge of their professional assignments. She said that the process of consultation with the law ministry was in progress in regard to the legislative bill for the security of the journalists.

Earlier in a message issued on the eve of the third anniversary of APS tragedy, the information minister stated that terrorism was a conspiracy against Pakistan, which targeted people belonging to all part of the society.

Marriyum said that the sacrifices of the soldiers and officers of the armed force will not go in vain, adding the martyrs exhibited exemplary courage and the nation presents a salute of devotion to all the martyrs.