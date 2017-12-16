KP govt passes bill on teachers’ transfer policy

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Friday unanimously passed the KP Employees of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department (Appointment and Regularisation of Services) Bill, 2017, which will regularise around 37,000 schoolteachers, which means that they will not remain ‘non-transferrable’ anymore, reports a local newspaper.

The assembly session was chaired by Speaker Asad Qaisar. After coming into power in 2013, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led KP government had decided that all fresh teachers will be appointed under the condition that they will remain non-transferrable until the day of their retirement. This decision was made by the government in order to mitigate the political influence in the education department and to make sure that teachers remained available in schools at all times, according to the report.

The bill for the regularization of teachers was tabled by the Law minister Imtiaz Shahid and was passed unanimously. He also tabled the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Buildings (Management Control and Allotment) Bill, 2017.

A resolution for the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), KP merger was also put forward in the session. It was signed by Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Mohammad Atif Khan, Minister for Zakat and Ushr Habibur Rehman, PPP MPA Nighat Orakzai, ANP MPA Sardar Hussain Babak and others.