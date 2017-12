MULTAN: Senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi has said that one can criticise the judicial decisions.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Javed Hashmi said that though Supreme Court (SC) was a superior judiciary, it emerged from the parliament.

He said that it was unfortunate that whenever the Constitution was broken, the judiciary proved protection to the violator. Javed Hashmi said, “We all should bow before the Constitution.”