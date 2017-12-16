Islam being manipulated for political gains: Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah has said political objectives are being achieved in the name of Islam which is condemnable.

Addressing a public meeting in Sukkur on Saturday, Syed Khursheed Shah said that those using the name of Islam for their political intentions should be ashamed of their deeds.

The problem Jerusalem is not limited to any single party or sect, this issue concerns Muslims all over the world, he added. Condemning the US decision in this regard, he said that the United States was creating mischief across the world.

The PPP lawmaker stated that it was difficult to govern Pakistan in the current circumstances, adding that people across the world stopped visiting Pakistan as they considered it to be a dangerous country.

Criticising Nawaz Sharif for controlling the party despite being out of the country, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) head Nawaz Sharif wanted to play politics via remote control while sitting outside Pakistan.

“Nawaz’s political style will prove to be deadly for him,” he added.

Lauding Bilawal as an emerging leader, Shah said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shares the same vision as of the party’s founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.