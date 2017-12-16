Hafiz Saeed says creation of Bangladesh will be avenged by liberating Kashmir

LAHORE: Jammat-ud-Dawah (JUD) chief Hafiz Saeed on Saturday vowed to take revenge for the creation of East Pakistan, now Bangladesh.

Speaking in Lahore, Saeed assured that the roads leading to revenge are in progress in Jammu and Kashmir, and this movement would intensify in the near future as it has to go a long way. “Defeat of Pakistan in 1971 will be avenged, and this will be done by liberating Kashmir from India,” he said.

Saeed’s remark comes as India and Bangladesh are celebrating December 16 as ‘Vijay Diwas’ and ‘Victory Day’, respectively.

He discarded the allegations levelled against him by India for spreading terrorism. Terming himself as an activist of independence in Jammu and Kashmir, Hafiz said that Kashmiris dying in the valley are sacrificing for Pakistan first and Kashmir later.

Saeed confirmed that his organisation will contest the 2018 general elections in Pakistan under the banner of the Milli Muslim League, which is yet to be registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan. The banned JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). “The Milli Muslim League (MML) is planning to contest next year’s general elections,” said Saeed.