‘Govt committed to provide electricity to entire FATA region’

BAJAUR AGENCY: Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) Chief Executive Officer Zakaullah Khan Gandapur has said the government is committed to expanding electricity facilities across the tribal belt and all out efforts are being used for the purpose.

Talking to media persons after inspecting the site of the under-construction 132 KV grid station in Khar, the headquarter of Bajaur Agency, he said the TESCO has sped up its efforts to provide electricity to maximum areas of FATA.

Construction work on a number of new grid stations in various agencies is underway which would help to ensure maximum electricity supply in the region, he said.

He said the 132 KV grid station would meet the demand of electricity of the agency, which would help in economic uplift of the region.

Earlier, the officials briefed the TESCO chief about the ongoing construction work on 132 KV grid station.

The TESCO chief was told that the grid station would be completed by the end June 2018.