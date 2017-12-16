Gen Bajwa visits Jhelum Firing Ranges, lauds shooters for excellent skills

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited the Army marksmanship Firing Ranges near Jhelum, to participate in the closing ceremony, as a chief guest, of 37th Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central Meet.

A total of 811 firers, including 142 civilians and 25 teams from three services, Pakistan Rangers, Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery, Federal Rifle association and Pakistan Police from Punjab, Sindh, and KP participated in 29 events during the four weeks long PARA meet.

A special feature of the meet was participation by war-wounded officers and soldiers who had overcome various levels of combat disabilities. The team of the Pakistan Army scored maximum points to become champion in the Inter-Services Firing Competition.

Interacting with participants, COAS Bajwa appreciated the shooters on their excellent standard of marksmanship, saying that shooting is one of the basic soldiering skills and mastery in this is a proud achievement.

At the national level, the path [to eradicate terrorism] is outlined in the National Action Plan, while at the army level it is the pursuit of professional excellence and commitment.

The COAS awarded the trophies and medals to the winners and runners up in each category of shooting.

Commanders of Rawalpindi, Mangla, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur Corps, Inspector General training and evaluation, Inspector General Arms and other senior military officers were also present.