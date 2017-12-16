Dual standards of law ‘unacceptable’, says Nawaz

Former PM says APS attack was a turning point in war against terrorism

Vows to launch forceful movement for provision of justice

Deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, while reacting to the Supreme Court (SC) verdict in Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen case, Saturday said that dual standards of law were unacceptable to his party, as seen in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s judgement.

Reiterating his resolve to support the supremacy of law in Pakistan, the deposed premier said, “My struggle has always been to ensure the supremacy of law and the constitution, and I will pay any price to ensure that things did not continue the way they were being run presently.”

Blaming the judiciary for double standards for acquitting the PTI chief, the ex-premier said all his predictions were coming true.

Sharif complained that Imran Khan filed a four-page case against him and sat calmly in his house, whereas the bench acted as a party against him.

“And when we filed a case against Imran Khan, the bench acted as a counsel [representing Khan],” he said, adding that the difference [in the handling of both the cases] was evident.

Calling for bringing an “end to the ideology of necessity”, Sharif asserted that such type of justice will not be tolerated and the party will launch a forceful movement against it. “My struggle is for the supremacy of law and the Constitution in Pakistan, and I am willing to pay every price for this.”

Criticising the apex court for being biased, he said, “It is dual standard of justice; my virtual salary — which I never withdrew — was considered an asset, whereas their [Imran Khan] businesses worth tens of thousands of pounds and offshore company Niazi Services were not considered an asset, despite they owned them,” he said.

Giving his opinion over the curbing of terror activities, Sharif said that the sacrifices laid down by the students of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar was instrumental in uniting the country in the war against terrorism and enabled the security forces to take a decisive action against militant outfits in Pakistan.

The former prime minister issued this statement on the third anniversary of APS Peshawar attack by members of a militant outfit, saying that the grief of the families of martyrs was being felt by the entire nation. He said that the nation would forever stand with the parents of the students who met an untimely fate on December 16, 2014.

On that day, terrorists had managed to enter the army-run school and opened indiscriminate firing on innocent students, teachers and other staff members, which left 150 people dead, including more than 130 students.

The gruesome act of terrorism sent a shockwave across the country as people called for concrete action against militant outfits in Pakistan. As a result, the National Action Plan (NAP) was formulated which empowered the security forces to go after terrorists with full force. The plan also resulted in the creation of military courts to try and sentence the most dangerous terrorists in the country.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz shared a few tweets in Urdu, targeting PTI chief Imran Khan. One tweet read: “Imran Khan had admitted to corruption and also changed his statements a few times. He [Imran] misled the court but the judges were adamant that Khan was innocent.”

Another tweet shared by Maryam said: “Justice speaks for itself. It does not need to be justified through public speeches and issuing additional notes.”

NAWAZ EXPECTED TO RETURN HOME ON DEC 17:

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to land in the country on Sunday morning (December 17) and would be accompanied by his daughter Maryam Nawaz and granddaughter Mahnoor.

Nawaz Sharif flew to London on December 4 to oversee the treatment of his wife Kulsoom Nawaz. The deposed premier had left the country after being exempted from appearing for court hearings in corruption cases.

The court exemption provided to Nawaz Sharif expired on December 12. The last hearing of his case was held on December 11 while the next hearing was scheduled for December 19.