Dar’s guarantor files petition in IHC against property seizure order

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s guarantor in assets beyond means case on Saturday challenged in Islamabad High Court (IHC) the accountability court’s verdict regarding seizure of his property.

The guarantor, namely Ahmed Ali Qaddoosi, filed a petition in IHC saying that Dar’s absence from the accountability court hearings did not make him dishonest. He also said in the petition that the court order regarding seizure of his property was illegal.

In its earlier decision, an accountability court had declared Dar as a proclaimed offender and ordered seizure of the guarantor’s property. The court had said in its judgement that a medical report filed by the finance minister was a tactic to delay the case and he was intentionally skipping court hearings.

The order further stated that Dar’s guarantor had to submit Rs 5 million within three days, after which his property would be seized and put on auction. It is important to mention that Qaddoosi had not submitted any surety bonds with the court even after the lapse of the given timeframe.