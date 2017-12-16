Cold, dry weather expected in country

KARACHI: Mainly cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the major part of the country during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological (Met) Department (PMD).

Balochistan and other northern parts of the country are likely to face low temperatures.

A westerly wave which is affecting upper parts of the country may persist during the next 12 hours, coupled with dense fog over the plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

The weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country in the last 12 hours with rain/thunderstorm taking place at isolated places in Malakand and Hazara divisions.

KP received rainfall with Mirkhani receiving 06mm, Parachinar 05mm, Kakul, Chitral and Drosh 01mm.

Karachi will mainly remain dry and humid over the next 24 hours, with the expected temperatures to be maximum 25 degree Celsius, and minimum 11 degree Celsius. The level of moisture in the air is 41 percent, according to the Met department.

Minimum temperatures that were recorded in the city were Quetta -10°C, Kalat -07°C, Kalam, Dalbandin-06°C, Malamjabba , Parachinar, Gupis, Astore -05°C, Skardu -04°C, Dir -03°C, Gilgit -02°C, Murree -01°C, Chitral, Muzaffarabad 00°C, Islamabad 02 °C, Faisalabad 04°C, Multan,Lahore 05°C, Peshawar 06°C, Hyderbad 09°C and Karachi 10°C.