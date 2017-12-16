11 injured in Peshawar CNG explosion

PESHAWAR: At least 11 people were reportedly injured on Saturday due to an apparent gas explosion at a fuel station on Charsadda Road in Peshawar.

According to reports, the explosion happened as a pick-up was getting its CNG tank refilled at the fuel station.

Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to the nearby Lady Reading Hospital.

The CNG cylinder was locally welded, because of which it failed to withstand the gas pressure during filling and thus leaked, hence resulting in the blast.

The police are inspecting the vehicle presently.

The most common cause of gas explosions is the use of faulty cylinders by vehicle owners and low checks by the relevant transport authorities.