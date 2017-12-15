PM urges to renew pledge to fight terrorism on Peshawar attack anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday urged upon the nation to pledge to build a democratic society with no tolerance for violence or extremism in the name of religion, sect, ethnicity or race.

In his message to the nation on the anniversary of Peshawar Army Public School (APS) attack, the prime minister said that the day would be remembered as a black day in the country’s history, when barbaric elements targeted innocent children of APS.

Recalling the children who had gone to school to study in the morning but came back in coffins in the afternoon, he said that Pakistan had rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism, more than any other nation in the world.

The prime minister remarked that the APS attack had led to the unification of the nation in its resolve to confront and defeat terrorism. He said that the valiant security forces of Pakistan had defeated terrorists following the National Action Plan.

He said that the blood of innocent martyrs of Pakistan had come to fruition in that Pakistan had become the first nation in the world to successfully defeat terrorism. He said that the APS martyrs’ memory would continue to haunt the entire nation, reminding them of the countless sacrifices that had to be made to rid the country of terrorists.

He said that December 16th was a day to pay tribute to the innocent martyrs of the Peshawar attack and to lend support and comfort to their parents and families, adding that the nation would forever keep their immortal sacrifice alive. He said that it was a day for the nation to renew its pledge to fight against and eliminate terrorism.